Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.38. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 42,357 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.