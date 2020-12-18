Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) Insider Buys A$30,000.01 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) insider Darren Smorgon purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($21,428.58).

Darren Smorgon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Darren Smorgon purchased 594,000 shares of Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,542.00 ($18,244.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.