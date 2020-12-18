Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $232,353.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Swapcoinz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $674,372.60 and $232,353.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

