Swap Price Reaches $0.0129 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Swap has a total market cap of $154,709.61 and $8,175.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00778443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 11,975,104 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

