SVB Leerink Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $175.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

