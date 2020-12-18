Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 198,308,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 56,952,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.