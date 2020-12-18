Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Up 11.8%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.39. 2,343,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,404,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,620,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

