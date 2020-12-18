Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 5.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. 219,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,072,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.