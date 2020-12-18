Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

