Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.96. 1,126,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 916,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.