Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.96. 1,126,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 916,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

