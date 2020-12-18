STPT (STPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One STPT token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

