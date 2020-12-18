StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading 9.3% Higher

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

