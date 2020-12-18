Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mimecast Call Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,821% compared to the average daily volume of 121 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,668,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,787 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mimecast by 246.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,363. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.