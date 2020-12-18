Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.53 million.Steelcase also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCS. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

