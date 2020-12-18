Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

