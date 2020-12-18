Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCS. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

