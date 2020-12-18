Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s share price traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63.

About Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

