Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $16.33 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $16.33 million and $2.07 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00380801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.84 or 0.02454404 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.