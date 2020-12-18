Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.17

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.17 and traded as high as $43.00. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 113,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.24.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 12112.694384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

