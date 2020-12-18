SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

