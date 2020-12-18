SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 5.1%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.33 and last traded at $101.96. Approximately 141,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 249,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.
The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
