SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 5.1%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.33 and last traded at $101.96. Approximately 141,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 249,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

