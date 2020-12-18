SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,534. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.