Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director H. Mcintyre Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 5,925,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800,056. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $3,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

