Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,586.86

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,586.86 and traded as high as $2,833.00. Spectris plc (SXS.L) shares last traded at $2,820.00, with a volume of 233,811 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,672.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,589.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

About Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

