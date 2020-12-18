Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015927 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011707 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.