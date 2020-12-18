Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.38. Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 136,936 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$101.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89.

About Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

