SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Trading Up 1.1%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.57 and last traded at $95.57. Approximately 883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.80% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.