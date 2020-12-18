SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 123,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 100,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 1,585.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

