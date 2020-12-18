Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $36,668.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00134354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00775968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00199112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00125439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 57,686,911 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

