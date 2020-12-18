SparkPoint Trading 27.3% Higher This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $176,561.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00131533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00783497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00164424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00124562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00077261 BTC.

SparkPoint Token Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,498,994,820 tokens. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

