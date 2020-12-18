Sparkle Loyalty Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,049.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $521,768.66 and approximately $9,049.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00778443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.