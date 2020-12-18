Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Down 5.8%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63. 673,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 583,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

