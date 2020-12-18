Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

