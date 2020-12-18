Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.70

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.70 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

