SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading 10.9% Higher

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.11. 4,178,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,058% from the average session volume of 360,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

