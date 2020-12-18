Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $60.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,570. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jabil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Jabil by 208.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.