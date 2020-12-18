Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Shares Up 3.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.90. 239,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 414,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

