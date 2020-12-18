SKALE Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.37 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and $9.37 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

SKALE Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

