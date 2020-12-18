Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 55.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $146,910.08 and $93.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,528,087 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

