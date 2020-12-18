Silverway Tops One Day Trading Volume of $221.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. During the last week, Silverway has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,106.89 and $221.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.01348335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00078959 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003802 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00295736 BTC.

Silverway Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

