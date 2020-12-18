Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 16.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was up 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 1,421,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 184,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $992.10 million and a PE ratio of 46.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

