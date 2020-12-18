Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKLKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shinsei Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinsei Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

