Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 2,291,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 665,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

SFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last quarter.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

