SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $57.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $106,657.20 and $57.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $645.70 or 0.02807515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00469463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.01359288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00684880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00326619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

