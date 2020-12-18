Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

