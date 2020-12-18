Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $13.75. Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 3,795,114 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45. The stock has a market cap of £168.26 million and a P/E ratio of -53.60.

In other Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 971,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £145,682.10 ($190,334.60).

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

