Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $211,533.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

