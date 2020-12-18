Sentinel Chain Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $233,243.71 and $53,896.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.