Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

