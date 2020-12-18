Selfkey 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, OKEx and ABCC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1.15 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00368974 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,807,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.